Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 100,095 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,095 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for about 4.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Alliant Energy worth $109,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.24. 415,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,038. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

