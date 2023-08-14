Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 414,450 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,399,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 414,450 shares during the period. PG&E comprises 3.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of PG&E worth $87,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in PG&E by 1,152.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. 6,088,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,556. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

