Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 56,792 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,792 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,417,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,903,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.05. 73,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,925. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

