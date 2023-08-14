Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 96,649 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,649 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $48,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco increased its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,844. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.