Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 932,900 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,081,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fortis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 224,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.427 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.02%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

