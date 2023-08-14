Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Edison International worth $34,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.95. 516,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,372. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

