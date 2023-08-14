Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 338,373 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338,373 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $82,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,900,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 799,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

