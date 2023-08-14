Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2023 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $565.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $450.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $273.00 to $325.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $390.00 to $405.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $472.00 to $477.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $500.00.

7/24/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $460.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $427.28. 1,065,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $484.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $135,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 38.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

