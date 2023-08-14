Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $7.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 3,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. Redfin has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

