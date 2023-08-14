Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,529,700 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 1,222,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,549.5 days.

Shares of Regis Resources stock remained flat at $1.08 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497. Regis Resources has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regis Resources in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

