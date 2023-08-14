Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 780.0 days.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
REMYF remained flat at $163.45 during midday trading on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $150.25 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.07.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.