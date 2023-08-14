ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 1,322.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 916,996 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 319,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 335,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNW remained flat at $6.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. 503,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNW shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

