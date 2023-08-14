Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.95.

RPAY stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.02. Repay has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 54,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $411,777.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock worth $12,929,116. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repay by 620.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after buying an additional 2,122,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 2,124.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,655,615 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $12,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Repay by 79.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after buying an additional 1,375,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $9,137,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

