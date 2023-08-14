Request Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $77.69 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Request has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $77.69 million and approximately $497,773.21 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017632 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013923 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,326.28 or 1.00029932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07726545 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $384,121.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

