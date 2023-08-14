ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
ResMed Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.12.
About ResMed
