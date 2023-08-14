Resolute Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VNQ traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.