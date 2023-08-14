Resolute Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,125 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

