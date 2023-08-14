Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

REVB remained flat at $0.75 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.29. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Revelation Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVB. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading

