Richard H. Zay Sells 5,559 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $476,906.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at $951,840.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tennant Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TNC stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 74,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. Tennant has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.67 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. Tennant’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on TNC

Institutional Trading of Tennant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

