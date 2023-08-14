Richelieu Gestion PLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Richelieu Gestion PLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,647 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,333,000 after buying an additional 91,508 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,583,785. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

