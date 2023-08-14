Richelieu Gestion PLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Richelieu Gestion PLC decreased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HXL stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $69.29. 301,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,987. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

