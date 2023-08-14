Richelieu Gestion PLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.7% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 118,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,282,226,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,744,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,765. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $431.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.