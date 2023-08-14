Richelieu Gestion PLC Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 2.1% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $487.90. 296,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,291. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $492.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

