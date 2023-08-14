Richelieu Gestion PLC Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Richelieu Gestion PLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of DE stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $437.86. The stock had a trading volume of 594,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,317. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
