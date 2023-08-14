Richelieu Gestion PLC Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Richelieu Gestion PLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $437.86. The stock had a trading volume of 594,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,317. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.