Richelieu Gestion PLC Purchases 786 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.5% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.25. 257,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

