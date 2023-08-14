Richelieu Gestion PLC Raises Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Criteo makes up approximately 2.2% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC owned 0.12% of Criteo worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Criteo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 108,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,860. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 298.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $174,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $174,882.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,805 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,705 shares of company stock worth $611,277. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

