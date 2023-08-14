Richelieu Gestion PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Richelieu Gestion PLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.32.
Target Stock Performance
TGT traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $129.12. 2,500,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Stories
