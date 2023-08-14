Richelieu Gestion PLC Sells 228,981 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Richelieu Gestion PLC decreased its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,981 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC owned 0.10% of Angi worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,651,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after buying an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 556,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 68,457 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,461,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 850,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 27.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 509,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Trading Down 0.8 %

ANGI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. 578,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.66. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $375.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

ANGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Angi from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Angi

Angi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.