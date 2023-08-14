Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 7,719 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1,406.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.4% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 43.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CARR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.46. 287,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

