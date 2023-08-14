Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,465 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 372.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day moving average is $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

