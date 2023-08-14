Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,246 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.05. 49,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

