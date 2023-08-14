Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.15. 26,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,294. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

