Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after buying an additional 2,945,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,348,000 after buying an additional 1,567,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.82. The company had a trading volume of 143,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,041. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average is $93.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

