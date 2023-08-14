Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DE traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $435.81. 98,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

