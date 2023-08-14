Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.1% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,197. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $269.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

