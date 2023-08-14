Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 2,615 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1,940.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $497.92. The stock had a trading volume of 48,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,096. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.