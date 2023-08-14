Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 660 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,050. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $95.14. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

