Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 90,535 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,535 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,817,630,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. 509,995 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.