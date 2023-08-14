RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSF. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 177,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 136,649 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $18.80.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
