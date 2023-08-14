Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down to $21.57

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $20.90. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 4,321,854 shares changing hands.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

