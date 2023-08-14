Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 1,000 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,132. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

