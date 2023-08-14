Robert W. Pittman Purchases 58,480 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Free Report) CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 58,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,171.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,274.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,383. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $475.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth $50,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

