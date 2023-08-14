Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Brett P. Seabert Buys 2,000 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) Director Brett P. Seabert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $11,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,053.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,089. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.