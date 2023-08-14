Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up 4.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $50,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,417,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,903,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.