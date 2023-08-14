Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in July

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.4 days.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

OTCMKTS RSGUF remained flat at $4.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.