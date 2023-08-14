Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Raised to GBX 239

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 156 ($1.99) to GBX 239 ($3.05) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 310 ($3.96) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.80.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

RYCEY opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

