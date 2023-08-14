Roth Mkm Raises Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $31.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 324,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.03. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $3,216,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,200.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $778,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,195. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after buying an additional 412,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,482,000 after purchasing an additional 814,636 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,205,000 after buying an additional 889,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.