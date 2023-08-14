Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $324.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,445. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 16.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

