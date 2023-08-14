Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$7.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRRPF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
