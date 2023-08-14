Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$7.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRRPF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

About Fiera Capital

FRRPF remained flat at $4.99 during midday trading on Monday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,128. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

