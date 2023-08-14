Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$31.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.63.

Shares of NPI traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$23.49. 706,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,338. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$21.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.74.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

